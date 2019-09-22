Event calendar brought to you by

2nd Annual Smart Walk for Smart Kids with Learning Disabilities

Sherwood Island State Pak

1 Sherwood Is
 Westport, CT 06880

Mark your calendars for the 2nd Annual Smart Walk for Smart Kids with Learning Disabilities, a fun-filled event at spectacular Sherwood Island State Park. Join the amazing community of families, friends and professionals to celebrate the strengths of children with learning disabilities and ADHD, empower parents and combat stigma while raising funds for critical educational programs, youth mentoring, parent networking, important resources and much more. Individuals, families and teams are welcome to walk the scenic 2-mile route at their own pace. There will be games and activities for children, music, free snacks and food for purchase. Register in advance online or on site.  Register by Monday, September 2 and receive a free t-shirt. Rain or shine. Parking is free. For information and registration, visit https://www.smartkidswithld.org/smartwalk

 

Sunday, 22 September, 2019

Contact:

Jane Ross

Phone: 203-226-6831
Website: Click to Visit

Cost:

Adults$15,Ages 7-17 $10, 6 & under free

