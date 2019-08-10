Slamford Poetry Open Mic
Raise your voice at the SLAMFORD POETRY Open Mic! Come to the Mill River Park Carousel Pavilion (30 West Broad Street) on August 10th at 5 pm to experience local spoken-word poetry at its finest.
Your poetry can be old or new, memorized or unmemorized, serious or funny, or anything in between. All voices, topics, styles, ages, and experience levels are welcome! Performers should arrive 10 minutes early to sign up.
The event will feature Zulynette, winner of the Hartford Iron Poets Competition, author of Building a Powerhouse, and passionate changemaker through art and education.
For more information, contact SLAMFORDPOETRY@gmail.com
Saturday, 10 August, 2019
Contact:Audrey Molina
Phone: 7868630111
Website: Click to Visit
Cost:Free
Save this Event:iCalendar
Google Calendar
Yahoo! Calendar
Windows Live Calendar
Share this Event:Email to a Friend
More...
Categories:
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.