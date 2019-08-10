Raise your voice at the SLAMFORD POETRY Open Mic! Come to the Mill River Park Carousel Pavilion (30 West Broad Street) on August 10th at 5 pm to experience local spoken-word poetry at its finest.

Your poetry can be old or new, memorized or unmemorized, serious or funny, or anything in between. All voices, topics, styles, ages, and experience levels are welcome! Performers should arrive 10 minutes early to sign up.

The event will feature Zulynette, winner of the Hartford Iron Poets Competition, author of Building a Powerhouse, and passionate changemaker through art and education.

For more information, contact SLAMFORDPOETRY@gmail.com