Otis and the Hurricanes at Weston Historical Society

Otis and the Hurricanes will perform at the Weston Historical Society’s “Music at the Ban” outdoor concert on Sunday, August 18 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.



Otis and the Hurricanes play the roots of American rock ‘n roll influenced by such musicians as Fats Domino, Professor Longhair, Little Feat, The Funky Meters, Delbert McClinton and the legendary Chuck Berry. Celebrating their 20th year, the Hurricanes are under the direction of veteran musician Chris Cross, who has opened and played for such musical icons as James Montgomery, Mark Naftalin, Buddy Guy, Johnny Winter, and Buckwheat Zydeco.



No reservations are required. Bring a lawn chair, blanket, favorite food and beverage, and enjoy the show. In the event of rain, the concert will be moved indoors and chairs will be set up.



Suggested admission is $20 per member, $25 per non-member, and kids under 16 are free. Admission also grants entry to the historical society’s Women Who Made Weston Weston exhibit starting at 4 p.m.



Music at the Barn is made possible in part by its sponsors: KMS Partners at Compass, Fairfield County Bank, and Cohen & Wolf P.C.

For more information about the Weston Historical Society, please call 203 226-1804 or visit www.westonhistoricalsociety.org.