21st Annual Fall Festival & Hawk Watch
Join us for our exciting, family-friendly nature festival, celebrating the fall season and annual migration of raptors at Audubon Center in Greenwich (613 Riversville Road). Enjoy amazing raptor shows, wildlife releases, a petting zoo, games, crafts, food trucks, music, and so much more!
Festival Admission
- At the door: $10 per member, $15 per non-member
- Or register online for a 10% discount here
- Children two and under are FREE
Sunday, 15 September, 2019
Contact:Elyssa Scheck
Phone: 2038695272
Website: Click to Visit
Cost:$10-15
