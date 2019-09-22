42nd Annual Harvest Festival of Arts and Crafts
On Sunday, September 22nd, the Unitarian Universalist Church of Greater Bridgeport will proudly host our 42nd annual Harvest Festival of Arts and Crafts. This event will take place on Paradise Green in Stratford, CT from 10am-4pm. Rain or shine!
Join us as we welcome dozens of local artists, crafters, and vendors of all types. There will be live music throughout the day, and delicious food including our bake sale and famous homemade cheesecakes. Browse our book sale booth, and treat yourself to something from our attic treasures tag sale! Children always enjoy the games and prizes in our kids area!
We look forward to seeing you at the Harvest Festival, one of Stratford’s most popular annual events!
Sunday, 22 September, 2019
