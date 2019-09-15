Discover Norwalk’s maritime involvement during the War of Independence on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at 2:00pm during the slide lecture: “The Sally: The Adventures of a Norwalk Sloop During the American Revolution”. The lecture presented by local historian and longtime Norwalk Historical Society Board Member, Madeleine Eckert, will take place at the Townhouse at Mill Hill Historic Park – 2 East Wall Street Norwalk, CT. Tickets are $8.00 and can be purchased at the door the day of the lecture or RSVP at 203-846-0525.



Experience the true story of the “Sally,” a Norwalk merchant sloop that was converted into a Continental Sloop of War. Discover Norwalk’s maritime importance during this critical period of our nation’s history. Hear about the exploits of the Sally’s four successive captains, some of her crew and notable passengers as they dealt in espionage, raids against the enemy, and privateering along the treacherous “Devil’s Belt” of Long Island Sound. After the lecture, join Madeleine Eckert for a short walk to Irving Freese Park, the site of embarkation for Nathan Hale’s spy mission – one of the “Sally’s” famous passengers and voyages!



For more information on visit www.norwalkhistoricalsociety.org, e-mail info@norwalkhistoricalsociety.org , or call 203-846-0525.

The Norwalk Historical Society is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization.