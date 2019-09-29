Meters for a Cure ERG Challenge for Swim Across America Fairfield County

Swim Across America Fairfield County and Greenwich Crew are teaming up for the second annual charity rowing event — Meters for a Cure ERG Challenge on September 29, 2019 — with proceeds supporting Swim Across America Fairfield County and it’s local beneficiary the Alliance for Cancer Gene Therapy (ACGT), the nation’s only foundation dedicated exclusively to funding cancer gene therapy research. On Sunday, September 29, hundreds of crew members, their families and friends, will come together to help raise money for cancer research at the Greenwich Water Club at 49 River Road, Cos Cob, Connecticut, and relay against each other on ERG machines (a rowing machine also known as an ergometer) to compete to see which team can accumulate the most meters in 40 minutes. Teams are organized and divided by age group (youth and adult) and each participant is being asked to raise at least $100 for the cause. This event is open to anyone who wants to participate and encourages other crew teams throughout Fairfield County to join in the fun. Registration is available in advance at swimacrossamerica.org/gwc2019. On-site registration on September 29 opens at 7:30 a.m.