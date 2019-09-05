Jan Dilenschneider gallery showing at Mystic Aquarium

On Thursday, September 5, 2019, renowned artist Jan Dilenschneider will host a gallery showing of 26 specially created oil paintings in support of Mystic Aquarium’s mission. Dilenschneider's goal, consistent with that of Mystic Aquarium, is to help people understand the importance of nature. The collection can be viewed from 5:30pm – 7:30pm in the Marra Family Gallery located at the Milne Ocean Science and Conservation Center at Mystic Aquarium. Admission to the gallery showing in Milne Ocean Science and Conservation Center is complimentary on the evening of Thursday, September 5. More information on the Jan Dilenschneider gallery showing is available by visiting MysticAquarium.org.