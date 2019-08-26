Walk and Talk – Life Coaching in Nature with Helena Svedin

Helena Svedin is a certified yoga teacher and positive psychology coach that offers yoga classes and coaching sessions at GBC.

Mondays in July and August, sessions are 1 – 1.5 hrs. Advanced booking required.

Just like in sports, having a coach that believes in you, encourages you and keeps you accountable, allows you to get to the next level. Most of us like to play at the top of our ability. That’s where we feel flow.

“Success is peace of mind which is a direct result of self-satisfaction in knowing you did your best to become the best you are capable of becoming.” John Wooden, Basketball

In positive psychology coaching we focus on designing a more fulfilling life by finding your values and using your strengths. It’s a customized conversation between two equal partners that leads to personal growth and empowers you to get what you want by thinking and acting more resourcefully. A coaches job is to ask thought provoking questions that inspires the client to maximize their potential.

We will start the coaching session by walking in the beautiful Pinetum that surrounds GBC. Nature has a calming effect on the mind and allows you to access the part of you that can guide you to your next level. We may spend the entire session outdoors. We also have access to indoor space at GBC.