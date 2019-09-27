Ayurvedic Self Care with Ruchi Shah
Use Ayurveda to optimally improve health by establishing a daily regimen based on your doshas. What is a dosha? When should I exercise? During what mealtime is my digestion the strongest? What is my optimal bedtime routine?
Using her highly specialized and comprehensive knowledge of Ayurveda, Ruchie Shah works one-on-one with clients and offers group classes to conduct a thorough health assessment and to create a unique, personalized plan catered to each individual’s needs to optimize health and wellness through herbs and lifestyle recommendations.
Friday, 27 September, 2019
