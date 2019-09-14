Friendly Feud

Saturday 14 Sep 2019

6:30 PM to 8:00 PM

All ages

Location:

Northern Lights

243 Tresser Blvd, Stamford CT



Cost: $20.00



Description: THIS EVENT IS NOT MEANT TO BE AGE SPECIFIC OR GENDER BALANCED. Enjoy a fun event, meet others and try to guess the top survey answers!"

Coming Alone?

No problem! Part of the fun is meeting new people. We will put you on a team with other Feud Fans Fans!

How it works

We will have 4-6 teams and approximately 5 rounds. Work with your team-mates to get the most #1 answers to the survey questions and you are eligible to win some great prizes at the end of the event.

Prepay required at http://www.socialevents123.com

E-mail: meetupj1@gmail.com

Phone: 516-908-9638

Entered by: Jay Rosensweig