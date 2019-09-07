Tweet Beekeeping 101: Tips, Tricks and Winter Prep

Greenwich Botanical Center 130 Bible Street

Cos Cob , CT 06807



Please join GBC on September 7, for a continuing Beekeeping 101 seminar with local beekeepers Natalia Johnson and Carol Scott. Carol and Natalia will offer advice on equipment, storage, winter-readiness, honey extraction and how to get started selling your honey into local markets.

