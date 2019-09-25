September Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT
This September, the Geary Gallery of Darien is proud to present, “Emotional Connections,” featuring the thought-provoking paintings of Westport, Connecticut artist, Jarvis Wilcox. His exhibit runs September 3 - 28. All are welcome and admission is free. The Geary Gallery is open Tuesday through Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and is located at 576 Boston Post Road, Darien, CT 06820. (203) 655-6633. www.gearygallery.com
Wednesday, 25 September, 2019
Other Dates For This Event:
- Wednesday, 04 September, 2019
- Thursday, 05 September, 2019
- Friday, 06 September, 2019
- Saturday, 07 September, 2019
- Tuesday, 10 September, 2019
Contact:Anne Geary
Phone: 2036556633
Cost:Free
