Healing With Spices: An Ayurvedic Workshop with Ruchi Shah
Learn how to use spices as medicine to heal common ailments. In this workshop you will discover the special qualities of each spice & how to use these blends in your meals; SPICE BLENDS
Saturday, 14 September, 2019
Contact:Lisa Carmona
Phone: 203-869-9242
Website: Click to Visit
Cost:20.00-35.00
