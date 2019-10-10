Neo Latinisimo

Among the City Lights programs that we look forward to producing regularly is the Biennial exhibit Latinisimo, which recognizes Hispanic heritage month and is curated by the passionate and talented artist, Yolanda Vasquez Petrocelli. This year she has renamed the exhibit NEO-Latinisiiimo to reflect the richly diverse stories and Latinx people who migrate and live their lives in the United States. She describes Neo-Latinisiimo as "an exhibit beyond geographies, color and identities, featuring Latin American artists living in USA.”



The exhibit at City Lights 265 Golden Hill St opens Saturday, September 14, following a flag raising that commemorates Independence days of Mexico and Central America, which are actually on 9/16 and 15. The exhibit will end on 11/2/19 Saturday on “El Dia de los Muertos.” A portion of a gallery wall will be set aside for a community memorial wall for those that want to publicly memorialize loved ones that have passed. Although these events are rooted in Mexican heritage, NEO-Latiniiisimo features from several Latin countries including Spain.





Exhibiting artists are:

Santa Barraza-Mexico, Carlos Bautista Biernnay-Chile, Ann Chamberlain-Mexico, Adiel Dominguez-Mexico, Ivan Gaete-Chile, Sergio Garcia-Cuba, Gabriela Galarza-Block-Argetina, Carlos Hernandez Chavez-Mexico, Julia Justo-Argentina, Maria Lino-Cuba, Luis Lopez-Uruguay, Miguel Angel Melchor-Mexico, Aisha Nailah Perez-Costa Rica, Yolanda Petrocelli-Mexico, Valerie Rhodes-Puerto Rico, Ana Ruiz-Castillo-Spain, Liliana Wilson- Chile.





LATINO ADVOCACY FOUNDATION RAISES 6 FLAGS PRECEDING EXHIBIT OPENING RECEPTION at 2 pm on Saturday 9/14/19.

During this difficult time for migrant people at our Southern border and the stereotypes that some try to paint, Bridgeport’s Latin community rallies to demonstrate pride and strength.

The flags of Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua will be raised to recognize the independence Days of Central America and Mexico. Festivities include Mariachi music from Mariachi Academy of Bridgeport both adult performers and youth, Guatemalan Ballet, poetry. Refreshments include Salvadorian Pupusas and other treats from La Mexicana Restaurant and Madison Deli.





CLOSING FESTIVITIES SAT 11/2/19, EL DIA DE LOS MUERTOS. Along with the community memorial altar composed by Laura Maranon on view during the exhibit, as a tradition to honor loved ones who have passed, the closing event celebrates “El Dia de los Muertos, Day of the Dead,” a post Halloween tradition. The evening begins with a reception and face painting at City Lights gallery. As a group, attendees, some with the costumery macabre skeleton-garb, walk to Bijou theatre for a performance of folkloric dance and yes… Mariachi music! We look forward to seeing you at this community-based event. More info TBA.

City Lights Gallery is located at 265 Golden Hill Street in downtown Bridgeport CT. Gallery hours are Wednesday through Friday from 11:30-5, open until 7 pm on Thursdays, and 12-4 on Saturdays.