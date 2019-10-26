The 8th Annual Milford Trick or Trot 5K Run/Walk to benefit the Beth-El Center will take place on Saturday, October 26, 2019 beginning at Lisman Landing (37 Helwig St. in Milford) at 9:00am. Run or walk a 3.2 mile scenic route through Milford. Kids Fun Run starts at 8:45. New: pet costume contest.

Fee is $27.00 per person for advanced registration/$35 same day. Price Includes bib, t-shirt and post race breakfast and entertainment. Register at www.milfordtrickortrot.com.

The event is organized and sponsored by the law firm of Harlow, Adams, and Friedman, P.C. and Sikorsky Credit Union.