Ghouls in the Garden
Join Greenwich Botanical Center for Ghouls in the Garden, our annual Halloween-themed celebration in Greenwich’s own spooky forest, the Montgomery Pinetum. The afternoon is filled with fun family activities including a costume parade, spook walk, pumpkin decorating contest, prizes and tasty refreshments. EARLY BIRD pricing expires on October 6th.
Rain Date: Sunday, October 20.
Saturday, 19 October, 2019
Contact:Lisa Carmona
Phone: 203-869-9242
Website: Click to Visit
Cost:10.00-30.00
