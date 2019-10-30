A Historical Walk in the Pinetum
Connect with nature and go back in time.
Join Lisa Beebe, Director of Horticulture of the Greenwich Botanical Center, as you look at how the landscape of the Pinetum has changed over the past 75 years.
We will compare photos and history of the majestic “Wild Acres Estate” with the beauty of what has become the Montgomery Pinetum. Wear comfortable shoes and come dressed for the weather.
Wednesday, 30 October, 2019
Contact:Lisa Carmona
Phone: 203-869-9242
Website: Click to Visit
Cost:Free-10.00
