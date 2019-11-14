Forest Days Fall Session
Forest Days is the Greenwich Botanical Center's rain-or-shire nature immersion program for kids age 3-5. The fall session starts on 9/17. There are still a few spots open on Thursday afternoons. Tuition will be prorated for late registrants.
To register and for more information, please visit the event page:
https://greenwichbotanicalcenter.org/forestdays/fall-session-forest-days/
Thursday, 14 November, 2019
Other Dates For This Event:
- Tuesday, 17 September, 2019
- Thursday, 19 September, 2019
- Tuesday, 24 September, 2019
- Thursday, 26 September, 2019
- Tuesday, 01 October, 2019
Contact:Lisa Carmona
Phone: 203-869-9242
Cost:700.00-800.00
