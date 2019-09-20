MetaPOP Arts and Music Festival

The MetaPOP Art & Music Festival is an urban art experience with muralists bringing the element of surprise and the spontaneity of live art. The event transforms plaza columns into dazzling works of art, walls into project canvas' and concrete into a full concert stage. Look forward to live music, video projection artist Holly Danger, food trucks, pop-up beer garden, and cocktail bar! MetaPOP kicks off Stamford Innovation Week, celebrating innovation, technology, and entrepreneurship.

This event is free and open to the public while tickets last. You must register in advance on our website- https://siweek.org/metapop/.

Want to experience more of SiWeek?

For a limited time, you may use code "cte50" during checkout on our ticket page for 50% off all paid SiWeek events!