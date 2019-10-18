As the sun sets, the spirits come out to play... Take a lantern-lit tour through the old Mill Hill graveyard! Among the crooked gravestones of Mill Hill, ghostly entities are waiting to share their true stories of death, murder, insanity and destruction at the Norwalk Historical Society's 9th annual, “A Haunting at Mill Hill”. Friday, October 18, 2019 and Friday, October 25, 2019 with tours at 7:30pm and 9:00pm. Saturday, October 19, 2019 and Saturday, October 26, 2019 with tours at 6:00pm, 7:30pm and 9:00pm. Each tour is approximately one hour and not recommended for children under 8 years old. Space is limited; purchase tickets online at www.millhillhaunt.com. Mill Hill Historic Park is located at 2 East Wall Street, Norwalk, CT 06851. No parking onsite. Follow signs to parking across the street.



A murderous train conductor, a heroic soldier from the Battle of Norwalk, and a young girl who perished on the trolley tracks at Mill Hill are some of the ghosts you will encounter along the way. At the end of the tour, celebrate your survival with refreshments in the 1826 one-room schoolhouse and take a photo with the spirits in the new “Hauntagram” Photo Booth...if you dare! Created by local haunted house and special effects experts, George Holomakoff and Greg Kling, bone-chilling surprises await! Bring a flashlight and a friend!



Early bird tickets available through October 17 - Adults/Teens: $18.00 & Child (8-12): $15.00. Tickets purchased after October 17 or at the door (if available) - Adults/Teens: $20.00 & Child (8-12): $18.00. The net proceeds support the Norwalk Historical Society's education programs and cultural exhibits. The Norwalk Historical Society is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization.



Thank you to our generous sponsors. Silver Level Sponsor: Collins Funeral Home; Bronze Level Sponsor: M.F. DiScala & Company, Inc. & People’s United Bank; In-Kind Sponsors: Cain Management, Inc., Costco, Crystal Theatre, Devine Bros. Inc, Ester Stefanidis, Happy Daze Costumes, Stew Leonard’s and Trader Joe’s.



For more information visit www.millhillhaunt.com, www.norwalkhistoricalsociety.org, e-mail info@norwalkhistoricalsociety.org , or call 203-846-0525.



Photo Credit: Justin Fargione