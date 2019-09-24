American Bone Health says that weight-bearing activity is critical for bone health. As a matter of fact, since the early 1970s, with the proliferation of DEXA Scan, there have been over 25,400 peer-reviewed studies published showing high levels of force influencing bone density development.

But American Bone Health and all international bodies of medical education also state that the amount of loading required to stimulate the bone-building process on your hip bones equals 4.2 times of your body weight. Basically, if you weigh 130 pounds, you need to load your bones with 546 pounds, which is not practical.

Join us at this presentation and discover how to load your bones over 4.2 times your body weight easily and most important, safely. And learn how to fight osteoporosis naturally and faster than any other pharmaceutical or therapy available.

Greenwich, Stamford, Darien and surrounding towns' residents like Jim Boyle, Suzan Myers, Debra Marchese, Callie Dunn, and many others are doing it and reclaiming their body’s vitality.

We will provide you a COMPLIMENTARY BALANCE TEST during the event. This presentation is limited to 20 seats.



Agenda:

9:00 am Doors Open, Meet and Greet & Start Balance Tests

9:15 am Fight Osteoporosis Naturally

10:00 am Osteostrong Demonstration

10:30 am Q&A and Open Mingle

During the event, you will be able to do a balance test without cost. We stand for the cost, and you pay nothing to participate in the event, but the notification of participation is binding. If you get prevented, please cancel your ticket at least 24 hours before the event and make the seat available for someone else.

It will be a nice time together with the opportunity to get to know OsteoStrong and experts in the area better. We will also offer an exclusive discount for the program, that is available only at selected events.

Whether you’re looking to enjoy a longer life, or are searching for a way to be more active now, this is a breakthrough presentation.



REGISTER HERE: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/fight-osteoporosis-naturally-tickets-73047132941