A Dance With Spanish Guitar Featuring Guitarist, Thomas Flippin

Saturday, November 16 at 7:30pm

Sunday, November 17 at 3pm

A Guitar, a Garden and an Orchestra. Will you be as inspired by one of the best known classical guitar concertos as were Miles Davis and Led Zeppelin?

Mozart Overture to The Magic Flute

Rodrigo Concierto di Aranjuez

Thomas Flippin, guitar

Dvořák Symphony No. 7

Learn More: FREE Behind the Baton lecture one hour pre-concert with our conductor.

Just For Kids: FREE Interactive MusiKids program on Sundays at 2pm for kids ages 5-12

Tickets start at $25. Kids under 18 FREE on Sunday!

Stamford’s Palace Theatre

61 Atlantic Street, Stamford Ct. 06901.

Call for best seats! 203.325.4466 or go to www.stamfordsymphony.org

* * * * The Stamford Symphony aspires to build a lifelong appreciation of classical music among all populations of Fairfield County. It fulfills this mission through passionate, professional performances of the highest caliber, diverse and innovative programming, and inspiring educational initiatives. The orchestra is an ensemble of professional musicians from the tri-state area.