Stamford Symphony Opening Weekend Of The 2019 – 2020 Season.

Saturday Oct. 19th at 7:30 pm

Sunday Oct. 20th at 3 pm

It’s Opening Weekend, three centuries of music, Latin inspiration and the awesome Stephen Hough – Need we say more?

GABRIELA LENA FRANK Apu: Tone Poem for Orchestra

RACHMANINOFF Piano Concerto No. 2 in C minor, Op. 18

Stephen Hough, piano

TCHAIKOVSKY Symphony No. 4

Learn More: FREE Behind the Baton lecture one hour pre-concert with our conductor.

Just For Kids: FREE Interactive MusiKids program on Sundays at 2pm for kids ages 5-12

Tickets start at $25. Kids under 18 FREE on Sunday!

Stamford’s Palace Theatre

61 Atlantic Street, Stamford Ct. 06901.

Call for best seats! 203.325.4466 or go to www.stamfordsymphony.org

The Stamford Symphony aspires to build a lifelong appreciation of classical music among all populations of Fairfield County. It fulfills this mission through passionate, professional performances of the highest caliber, diverse and innovative programming, and inspiring educational initiatives. The orchestra is an ensemble of professional musicians from the tri-state area.