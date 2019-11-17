A Dance With Spanish Guitar Featuring Guitarist, Thomas Flippin
Palace Theatre
Stamford, CT 06901
Website: Click to Visit
Saturday, November 16 at 7:30pm
Sunday, November 17 at 3pm
A Guitar, a Garden and an Orchestra. Will you be as inspired by one of the best known classical guitar concertos as were Miles Davis and Led Zeppelin?
Mozart Overture to The Magic Flute
Rodrigo Concierto di Aranjuez
Thomas Flippin, guitar
Dvořák Symphony No. 7
Learn More: FREE Behind the Baton lecture one hour pre-concert with our conductor.
Just For Kids: FREE Interactive MusiKids program on Sundays at 2pm for kids ages 5-12
Tickets start at $25. Kids under 18 FREE on Sunday!
Stamford’s Palace Theatre
61 Atlantic Street, Stamford Ct. 06901.
Call for best seats! 203.325.4466 or go to www.stamfordsymphony.org
* * * * The Stamford Symphony aspires to build a lifelong appreciation of classical music among all populations of Fairfield County. It fulfills this mission through passionate, professional performances of the highest caliber, diverse and innovative programming, and inspiring educational initiatives. The orchestra is an ensemble of professional musicians from the tri-state area.
Sunday, 17 November, 2019
Contact:Karine Jeanneret
Phone: 2033251407
Cost:Tickets start at $25. Kinds under 18 FREE on Sunda
