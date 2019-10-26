An Evening of Storytelling
Are you ready for an evening of unique and
interesting entertainment? Join us for an evening
with renowned British storyteller Simon Brooks.
If you have never heard a storyteller before, you
will be enchanted as his words transport you to
another place and time. Storytelling is a true art
form! There will be an hour of storytelling, a Bake
Sale, and a Q&A session.
Date: Saturday, October 26th, 2019
Time: 7:00 P.M.
Location: Unitarian Universalist Church of Greater Bridgeport
275 Huntington Road, Stratford
Cost: $12 per person (Kids under 12 are FREE!)
More Info: Contact Mike at vp@uucgb.org
Contact:Mike
Phone: 203-378-1020
Website: Click to Visit
