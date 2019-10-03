Make Your Own Concrete Leaf Sculpture
Bold, beautiful textures and large leaves not only add drama in the landscape but can also be used to make stunning works of art.Create a one-of-a-kind leaf sculpture for use as a garden accent, birdbath, or stepping stone. Using concrete mix and the guidance of local artisan Carol Caulfield, capture the beauty of a summer to treasure forever. Armed with the recipe for success, you can craft more sculptures at home.
Instructor: Carol Caufield
Be ready to get messy!
Wear old clothes, avoid wearing jewelry.
Bring heavy duty, well-fitting, dishwashing gloves.
This class requires aftercare for proper curing and finishing of your unique casting. Written instructions will be provided.
NOTE: also offered on October 4.
Thursday, 03 October, 2019
Contact:Lisa Carmona
Phone: 203-869-9242
Website: Click to Visit
Cost:40.00-60.00
Categories:
