Paint Night with Margery Scotti
This class will bring out the Picasso in everyone!
Margery will guide you through two lively hours of creativity and at the end of the night you will leave with your own painting to hang on your wall. Bring your beverage of choice and be prepared to get messy.
All levels welcome.
Wednesday, 13 November, 2019
Contact:Lisa Carmona
Phone: 203-869-9242
Website: Click to Visit
Cost:40.00-55.00
