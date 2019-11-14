Paperwhites & Amaryllis Potting in the Greenhouse
Amaryllis and paperwhites are classic holiday flowers that can brighten up your home during the dark days of winter and are a great hostess or teachers gifts.
Bring your own container or purchase one of ours. Please specify Amaryllis or Paperwhites when registering, 10 spaces per time slot.
NOTE: 2 time slots being offered 10:00 a.m. or 5:00 p.m.
Thursday, 14 November, 2019
Contact:Lisa Carmona
Phone: 203-869-9242
Website: Click to Visit
Cost:10.00
