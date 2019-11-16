Cornucopia Workshop
Create an autumnal cornucopia perfect for your Thanksgiving table, with GBC Youth Coordinator, Jen Behette. Learn about gourds, flowers, and so much more. Combine your creativity and nature to share a special handmade treat with your family.
Saturday, 16 November, 2019
