Join us for this rare opportunity for a behind the scenes tour of Versaille Farm, a local, active commercial grower of food located in backcountry Greenwich, Connecticut.

Owner and curator Steve McMenamin considers himself blessed with beautiful soil and close proximity to his customers: “we operate in harmony with the land to grow for flavor, nutrition, and good digestion.”

For more information and to register, please visit the event page: https://greenwichbotanicalcenter.org/event/behind-the-scenes-at-versailles-farm/