Santa and his LIVE reindeer – Dasher, Dancer and Prancer - are coming back for the 11th Annual Greenwich Reindeer Festival & Santa’s Village and return to, “the North Pole on North Street,” Sam Bridge Nursery & Greenhouses, 437 North Street, Greenwich, Connecticut, from November 29 to December 24, 2019. The cherished town tradition continues for the eleventh consecutive year at the expansive nursery where visitors can have their photo taken with Santa, meet the reindeer and also enjoy the new Santa’s Village, train and carousel rides at the North Pole on North Street, all just minutes from downtown Greenwich. Parking is free. The community is invited to Sam Bridge for a “We’re Back Party” on Friday, November 29, from noon to 6 pm, when Santa’s Workshop is officially open for photos with Santa. While waiting for the reindeer to arrive in the afternoon, everyone can enjoy special refreshments, face painting and balloon art and dance demonstrations. Throughout the four weeks, the reindeer will make Sam Bridge their home, thanks to Reindeer stable sponsor, Pepsi. Children, adults, corporate groups and even pets (on leashes) can have their photo taken with Santa at Santa’s Workshop. Photo packages begin at $29.99 and include a gift bag filled with promotions redeemable at participating downtown Greenwich stores.

Hours for the Photos with Santa are Monday through Friday, noon to 6 p.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sam Bridge is closed on Sundays. The reindeer will depart on December 22, but Santa will remain for photos Christmas Eve, Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Greenwich Reindeer Festival & Santa’s Village is produced by TMK Sports & Entertainment, LLC and GreenwichMoms.com, both Greenwich-based businesses.

For more details on this magical holiday tradition, visit www.Greenwichreindeerfestival.com https://www.facebook.com/GreenwichReindeerFestival/ https://www.instagram.com/greenwichreindeerfestival/