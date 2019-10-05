The Second Annual Dana’s Angels Research Trust (DART) — DART TO THE FINISH CHARITY WALK — will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at Greenwich Point Park. Fun for the whole family, the DART to The Finish Walk is a great way to spend a beautiful morning at Greenwich Point Park and raise help raise crucial funds for Niemann-Pick type C disease (NPC), often referred to as “children’s Alzheimers.” To register, visit danasangels.org.