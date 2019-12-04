Event calendar brought to you by

Holiday Tidings, Trimmings & Toasts

Greenwich Botanical Center

130 Bible Street
 Cos Cob, CT 06807

Join us in the greenhouse for some holiday cheer and creativity.

Craft festive holiday decorations for your home using a variety of greens, swags, mantles, urns, centerpieces and holiday plants. Greenhouse volunteers will be on hand to help you. Pre-made trimmings available for inspiration and those short on time.

Enjoy coffee and/or our signature holiday cocktail.

You won’t want to miss the Festive Fun!

Includes a (14″ ring/20″ overall) decorated wreath

https://greenwichbotanicalcenter.org/event/holiday-tidings-trimmings-toasts/

Wednesday, 04 December, 2019

Lisa Carmona

Phone: 203-869-9242
60.00-75.00

