Hey kids: Put on your comfy pajamas, grab your softest blanket, and join us for an evening of holiday fun! Enjoy music, festive crafts, yummy cookies and cocoa with GBC Youth Coordinator, Jen Behette. Cuddle up for story time as we read seasonal books. Hope to see you there!

Please note – this is NOT a drop-off event.”

For more information and to register, please visit the event page:

https://greenwichbotanicalcenter.org/event/tidings-tales-treats-with-gbc-youth-coordinator-jen-behette/