Penguin Run/Walk at Mystic Aquarium

13th Annual Run/Walk for the Penguins October 19, 2019 Mystic Aquarium Race Starts at 9am Put your best foot forward! Come out on race day and join us in our efforts to help protect and SAVE the endangered African penguin. Choose from a challenging 5K run or a leisurely 2 mile walk where every step helps to affect change. There is even a special race for little runners in training! We invite you to create a FREE fundraising page today and start challenging family and friends to donate. Top fundraisers even enjoy special prizes unique to our Run/Walk for the Penguins event.