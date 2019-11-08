NY Polyphony Concert
Join us for a performance of NY Polyphony! Founded in 2006, Polyphony is a male, acapella, classical vocal quartet focusing on music of the Renaissance and Medieval periods with increasing emphasis on performing and recording new music. They have toured extensively throughout the United States and Europe and participated in major international festivals and concert series.
Tickets are $30 for general admission and $25 for seniors and students.
Friday, 08 November, 2019
Contact:Rev. Mark Lingle
Phone: (203) 570-6226
Website: Click to Visit
