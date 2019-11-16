4th Annual Masquerade Ball to Unmask Child Abuse, Celebrating HELP for KIDS' 30th Anniversary

The Exchange of Stamford hosts its 4th Annual Masquerade Ball to Unmask Child Abuse — celebrating the 30th Anniversary of HELP for KIDS: An Exchange Club Parenting Skills Center — on Saturday, November 16 at 6:30 PM.

All proceeds from the Venetian-style, fancy-dress evening benefit HELP for KIDS programs that halt the cycle of child abuse and neglect throughout Fairfield County. Funding from the event supports effective, research-based, multi-lingual services, including home-centered visits that provide on-going counseling to individual families, a nationally-recognized Fatherhood program, parenting skills classes, and more.



To purchase tickets, reserve a mask, or donate to HELP for KIDS' mission, visit ecsunmaskchildabuse.dojiggy.com.

Attendees will enjoy a sit-down dinner, an open bar and dancing to one of our area’s most loved rock bands, Free Ride, and a DJ. The popular, red carpet photo booth, exciting raffles, and the silent auction of unique experiences, luxury items, sought-after dining certificates, performances, classes and pampering services, are other highlights.



Dr. Harry Adamokas, the widely-respected clinical and forensic psychologist, is the 2019 Honoree. Donna L. Miller, HELP for KIDS’ Executive Director for 30 years, will receive special recognition.

Premier sponsors include: ACT Financial and Tax Services, Connecticut Wine and Liquor, Harbor Point, Rapid Press Printing and The Stewart Title Guaranty Company.

For 30 years, the 501(c)3 organization HELP for KIDS (formerly known as The Exchange Club Parenting Skills Center) has helped keep local children safe while building stronger, more resilient, and more loving families.