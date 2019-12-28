Northern Lights at Mystic Aquarium
Northern Lights takes you on a winter-themed journey with a stunning spectacle of nighttime lights and displays along Mystic Aquarium's outdoor pathways to see Arctic animals in a whole new light. Inspiration from the most mesmerizing natural light phenomenon there is, Aurora Borealis, Northern Lights is sure to be just as magical and inspiring. An experience unlike any other!
Grand Opening December 7 Thursday, Friday & Saturday evenings through January 4
$15.00 per person; $12.00 members; 2 & under free
Saturday, 28 December, 2019
Other Dates For This Event:
- Saturday, 07 December, 2019
- Thursday, 12 December, 2019
- Friday, 13 December, 2019
- Saturday, 14 December, 2019
- Thursday, 19 December, 2019
Contact:Mystic Aquarium
Phone: 8605725955
Website: Click to Visit
Cost:$12 - $15
