Steel Magnolias at MTC!

MTC'S 33rd MainStage Season presents: Steel Magnolias!

November 8th-24th

Performances Fridays at 8pm, Saturdays at 4pm & 8pm, and Sundays at 2pm

Set in wise-cracking, Truvy's beauty salon in Chinquapin, Louisiana, where all the ladies who are "anybody" come to have their hair done. Helped by her eager, new assistant, Annelle -currently experiencing problems in her marriage-, the two ladies dispense shampoos and free advice to the town’s rich curmudgeon such as, Ouiser, an eccentric millionaire, Miss Clairee, who has a raging sweet tooth, and the local social leader, M’Lynn, whose daughter, Shelby -the prettiest girl in town- is about to marry a “good ole boy.” Steel Magnolias is a story of hilarious repartee, acerbic yet humorously revealing verbal collisions, and the sudden realization of mortality within an all too perfect beauty salon. Strength and love make this play, and its characters, truly touching, funny, and marvelously amiable company in good times and bad.