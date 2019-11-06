Aiping Tai Chi Center Grand Opening Event in Westport

Aiping Tai Chi Center, southern Connecticut’s largest Tai Chi school based in Orange, announces the Grand Opening of its second instruction location in Westport. All are invited to their Grand Opening celebration on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, 10am-noon at 49 Richmondville Avenue in Westport.

The Grand Opening event includes tai chi and qigong demonstrations, discount coupons for Westport classes, prizes and refreshments. Meet Shifu/Instructor Shirley Chock, co-director of Aiping Tai Chi Center.

For more information, visit aiping-taichi.com/news.