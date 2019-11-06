Aiping Tai Chi Center Grand Opening Event in Westport
Aiping Tai Chi Center, southern Connecticut’s largest Tai Chi school based in Orange, announces the Grand Opening of its second instruction location in Westport. All are invited to their Grand Opening celebration on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, 10am-noon at 49 Richmondville Avenue in Westport.
The Grand Opening event includes tai chi and qigong demonstrations, discount coupons for Westport classes, prizes and refreshments. Meet Shifu/Instructor Shirley Chock, co-director of Aiping Tai Chi Center.
For more information, visit aiping-taichi.com/news.
Wednesday, 06 November, 2019
Contact:Shirley Chock
Phone: 203.795.0203
Website: Click to Visit
Cost:free
Save this Event:iCalendar
Google Calendar
Yahoo! Calendar
Windows Live Calendar
Share this Event:Email to a Friend
More...
Categories:
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.