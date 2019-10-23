Sip & Shop Girls' Night Out Boutique

Get ready to “Sip & Shop” for a great cause to raise funds for crucial cancer research on Wednesday, October 23, from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., at the 4th annual Sip & Shop Girls’ Night Out for Swim Across America Fairfield County. The event will be held at Innis Arden Golf Club at 120 Tomac Avenue, Old Greenwich, Connecticut and is part of the Experience Greenwich week. Admission is free, but no denim please. A percentage of the evening’s sales will support Swim Across America Fairfield County and its local beneficiary the Alliance for Cancer Gene Therapy (ACGT), which funds breakthrough cancer cell and gene therapies. To learn more about this fun event, visit sipandshopinnisarden2019.eventbrite.com.