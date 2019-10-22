The cannabis industry is exploding and hemp extract with CBD is rapidly becoming one of the hottest new supplements in America. Millions of individuals all over the world are experiencing the benefits of CBD infused products – for stress management, anxiety, muscle pain/injuries, insomnia, general health and wellness and much, much more.

As cannabis becomes available to wider audiences, you may want to know:

• What conditions is cannabis used for and can it help me?

• What is the difference between Cannabis, Marijuana and Hemp?

• Is there a way to improve my health and feel better without getting “high”?

• How do I distinguish between high quality products and low quality products?

• Are these products safe?

• What is the proper dosage for me?

• Is it better to use a product orally or topically?

• Why does it seem like some brands work better than others?

• How do I know when I am paying too much?

• What is the endocannabinoid system?

• What kind of independent research studies have been conducted by professional institutions that demonstrate the effectiveness of cannabis?

You have even more questions? We have the answers! This presentation is limited to 20 seats.

Agenda:12:00 pm Doors Open, Meet & Greet12:15 pm Health Benefits of CBD, by Karen Haas1:15 pm Q&A

Come join our discussion and sample some high quality cannabis.





REGISTER HERE: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/health-benefits-of-cbd-tickets-75757710351