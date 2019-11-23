Books Across Stamford: A Giving Thanks Book Giveaway
Ferguson Library - Main Branch
One Public Library Plaza
Stamford, CT 06904
Stamford, CT 06904
Website: Click to Visit
Saturday, November 23, 2019 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., Ferguson Library (Main Branch, 3rd Floor) Students, Pre-K through 5th grade, and their families, will enjoy: • Selecting New Books for building their home libraries • Hearing Stories on Gratitude read by Roxbury’s Principal Dr. Mark Bonasera (1:30), Strawberry Hills’s Assistant Principal Sandra Carlton (2:00), and Stark’s Assistant Principal Joe Claps (2:30) Also: Crafts, Music, Raffle, Snacks, and More!
Saturday, 23 November, 2019
Contact:Nicolette Melia
Phone: 203-965-7733
Website: Click to Visit
Cost:0
Save this Event:iCalendar
Google Calendar
Yahoo! Calendar
Windows Live Calendar
Share this Event:Email to a Friend
More...
Categories:
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.