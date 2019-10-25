Afro R&B Presents AFROBEATS African Dance class

Come and experience AFROBEATS with Nado's blend of traditional and contemporary movement! Nadege "Nado" Jackson is from the Ivory Coast, grew up in France, and has been an African dancer for more than fifteen years. Her love of African music and dance inspired her to learn Modern, Jazz, hip hop, salsa, samba, Soukouss, N'dombolo, Zouglou, and traditional dances from the Ivory Coast like Gbegbe, Té Maté, Kaoka, and Zaouli. She was the lead dancer of the Afro-Caribbean dance group NASSUCO, and has performed various dance styles at many music festivals and stadiums. She has choreographed and danced for various popular African and Caribbean musicians including Awilo Logomba, Sekouba Bambino, Barbara Kanam, Sakis, and Orlus Mabele. She has performed and toured in over fourteen countries as well. Currently teaching in Brooklyn,NY at CUMBE, Gimbey Dance Company and Rod Rogers Dance Company. Get your tickets via link or pay at the door! ALL ARE WELCOMED. ALL LEVELS. BEGINNERS! Space is limited. Tell a friend, bring a friend. Be ready to have fun, learn some moves and work your body! Get your fitness in.