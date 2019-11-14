LGBTQ+: Cultural Conversations on Sanctuary
LGBTQ+ Community Forum!
Hosted by
Color Me Marigolds
IT TAKES COLLECTIVE SUPPORT, VISIBILITY AND PRIDE TO CREATE A COMMUNAL SANCTUARY.
Join us as we discuss identity and sexuality in cultural conversations on sanctuary.
Keynote speaker:
Parvez Sharma - filmmaker, author and journalist. Director of the inspirational documentaries ‘A Sinner in Mecca’ and ‘A Jihad for Love.’
Sacred Heart University
Martire Business and Communications Center
(Martire forum, building 5401)
5481 Park Avenue, Fairfield CT 06825
Thursday, November 14, 2019
5:00pm-8:00pm |FREE| Open to Public
Light refreshments will be provided.
RSVP required:
CONTACT: SAMAPRIDE17@GMAIL.COM
FACEBOOK: ColorMeMarigolds
EVENTBRITE: LGBTQ+ Conversations on 'Sanctuary'
Thursday, 14 November, 2019
Contact:Salaha (Annie)
Cost:free
Categories:
