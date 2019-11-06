St. Aloysius School Morning Meet & Greet
Come learn about our school. This is a wonderful opportunity to see our school in action. The Morning Meet and Greet begins in Stapleton Hall for registration and light refreshments followed by an information session and tour of our school. To register, please contact our Director of Admissions, Marybeth Nisco, at 203-966-0786 (ext. 109) or admissions@sasncct.org.
We can’t wait to meet you!
Wednesday, 06 November, 2019
Contact:Marybeth Nisco
Phone: 203-966-0786
Website: Click to Visit
Cost:Free
RSVP:No Attendence Limit
0 of Unlimited Spaces Requested
RSVP For This Event By 11/05/2019
