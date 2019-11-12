Toddler Tuesday at Mystic Aquarium
Take a time out you and your toddler will adore! Every Tuesday in November, join in kid-friendly activities from 10:30am to 2:00pm. Check out what we have planned for you and your toddler this fall!
*Event is included with admission & with membership
November 5 | Celebrate American Football Day
Come decked out in your favorite gear, make a team pennant, dance to sports anthems and vote for your Aquarium MVP. Bonus! Meet football players from Stonington High School.
November 12 | Green Bubble Party
Blow homemade eco-friendly bubbles with repurposed household items while SCUBA divers swim with the fish and play underwater with you!
November 19 | Cuddle Clinic
Bring in your favorite stuffed animal to get a free check-up by our vet staff and learn how you can protect and care for other animals.
November 26 | Turkey Puppets
Using a paper bag, feathers, markers and your imagination, make a hand puppet turkey to take home in time for Thanksgiving.
