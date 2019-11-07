Project SEARCH Info Session for Internships Leading to Employment
Abilis, the non-profit organization that provides services and support to more than 700 individuals with special needs and their families, in partnership with Greenwich Hospital, is holding a Project SEARCH Internship Information Session for young adults with special needs and disabilities. The information session will be held Thursday, November 7, 2019, at 5:30 p.m., at Abilis, 50 Glenville Street, Greenwich, Connecticut. This event is for individuals and families interested in learning more about the Project SEARCH internship program that leads to competitive employment. This event is free and open to the public with advance registration at abilis.us/calendar.
Thursday, 07 November, 2019
