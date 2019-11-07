Event calendar brought to you by

November Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT

Geary Gallery

576 Boston Post Road
 Darien, CT 06820
US

This November, the Geary Gallery of Darien is proud to present, “Visual Poetry,” featuring the bold, impressionistic New York-inspired paintings of South Korean native, Chin H. Shin. His exhibit runs November 1 - 27. All are welcome and admission is free.The Geary Gallery is open Tuesday through Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. 576 Boston Post Road, Darien, CT 06820. (203) 655-6633. www.gearygallery.com

Thursday, 07 November, 2019

Other Dates For This Event:

View Series Overview

Contact:

Anne Geary

Phone: 2036556633
Website: Click to Visit

Categories:

